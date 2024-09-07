Published 13:58 IST, September 7th 2024
Packers QB Jordan Love injured in closing seconds of loss to Eagles in Brazil
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was helped off the field after getting injured in the final seconds of the Packers’ 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jordan Love (10) is helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. | Image: AP
