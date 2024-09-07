sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:58 IST, September 7th 2024

Packers QB Jordan Love injured in closing seconds of loss to Eagles in Brazil

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was helped off the field after getting injured in the final seconds of the Packers’ 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jordan Love
Jordan Love (10) is helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
13:58 IST, September 7th 2024