Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri, Ex-Tennis Star Vijay Amritraj Receives Padma Bhushan
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been conferred with a Padma Shri during the Padma Awards ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23 in New Delhi.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been conferred with a Padma Shri during the Padma Awards ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj also received the Padma Bhushan from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi on June 23.
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