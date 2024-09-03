Published 22:52 IST, September 3rd 2024
Avani Lekhara finishes fifth in women's 50m rifle 3 positions final
Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara missed out on a second medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games and finished fifth after putting up a strong fight in the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 competition here on Tuesday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
