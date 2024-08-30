Published 17:04 IST, August 30th 2024
Avani Lekhara retains Paris Paralympics 2024 gold in 10m air rifle
Winner of the Tokyo Paralympics gold three years back, Avani, 22, shot a superb 249.7 to erase her own record of 249.6 set in Japanese capital, while Mona, who took up shooting sport in 2022, notched up 228.7 for the bronze.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
File image of Avani Lekhara | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:04 IST, August 30th 2024