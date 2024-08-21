sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:47 IST, August 21st 2024

French interior minister says 25,000 police will guard the Paralympic Games in Paris

France's interior minister said Tuesday that about 25,000 police officers will be deployed every day in Paris and beyond to watch over the Paralympic Games, in line with the security implemented during the Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
09:47 IST, August 21st 2024