Published 23:21 IST, September 3rd 2024

From 4-0 up to heartbreak: Indian archer Pooja misses Paralympics semis berth, losing to Wu of China

Indian archer Pooja Jatyan slipped from a two-set lead to go down to heavyweight Wu Chunyan of China 4-6 in the women's recurve open quarterfinals of the Paris Paralympics here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Paralympics: Indian recurve archer Pooja crashes out
Paris Paralympics: Indian recurve archer Pooja crashes out | Image: World Archery
22:47 IST, September 3rd 2024