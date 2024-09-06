Published 23:40 IST, September 6th 2024
Grappling with injury 3 months back, high jumper Praveen is now a record breaker
Just three months before the Paralympic Games, high jumper Praveen Kumar was grappling with a groin injury during the World Championships, which stopped him from going all out for gold but he still managed a third-place finish -- and the big ticket to Paris.
SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris paralympics star Praveen Kumar who suffered from injury three months ago broke a record. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
23:40 IST, September 6th 2024