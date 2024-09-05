sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 17:08 IST, September 5th 2024

Kapil Parmar to vie for bronze medal at Paralympics judo; Kokila loses in quarterfinal

India's Kapil Parmar lost to Iran's S Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the 60kg (J1) men's para judo semifinals of the Paralympics and will now compete for the bronze medal, here on Thursday. The 24-year-old Parmar was beaten 0-10 in semifinals A by his Iranian opponent here at the Champs-de-mart arena.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kapil Parmar
Kapil Parmar | Image: Paralympics.org
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:08 IST, September 5th 2024