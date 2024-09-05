Published 17:08 IST, September 5th 2024

Kapil Parmar to vie for bronze medal at Paralympics judo; Kokila loses in quarterfinal

India's Kapil Parmar lost to Iran's S Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the 60kg (J1) men's para judo semifinals of the Paralympics and will now compete for the bronze medal, here on Thursday. The 24-year-old Parmar was beaten 0-10 in semifinals A by his Iranian opponent here at the Champs-de-mart arena.