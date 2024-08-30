Published 17:08 IST, August 30th 2024

Manu's pistol malfunction in Tokyo and a lesson for India's Paralympic shooters in Paris

Para rifle shooter and Tokyo Games gold medallist Avani Lekhara is carrying four weapons -- two 10m air rifles and two 50m 3-positions rifles --, while young 50m pistol marksman Rudransh Khandelwal too has a pair of weapons.