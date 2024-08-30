sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 17:08 IST, August 30th 2024

Manu's pistol malfunction in Tokyo and a lesson for India's Paralympic shooters in Paris

Para rifle shooter and Tokyo Games gold medallist Avani Lekhara is carrying four weapons -- two 10m air rifles and two 50m 3-positions rifles --, while young 50m pistol marksman Rudransh Khandelwal too has a pair of weapons.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Olympic selection trials for Indian shooters will start from Friday
Indian shooter | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:08 IST, August 30th 2024