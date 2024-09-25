Published 07:28 IST, September 25th 2024
MP govt announces Rs 1 crore reward for Paralympics medallists from state
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a Rs 1 crore reward each and a government job for the Paralympics medallists from the state."India has made significant progress in the Olympics and Paralympics. In the Paralympics too, three players have achieved success.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Paralympics: Indian recurve archer Pooja crashes out | Image: World Archery
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
07:28 IST, September 25th 2024