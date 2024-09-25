sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 07:28 IST, September 25th 2024

MP govt announces Rs 1 crore reward for Paralympics medallists from state

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a Rs 1 crore reward each and a government job for the Paralympics medallists from the state."India has made significant progress in the Olympics and Paralympics. In the Paralympics too, three players have achieved success.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paris Paralympics: Indian recurve archer Pooja crashes out
Paris Paralympics: Indian recurve archer Pooja crashes out | Image: World Archery
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

07:28 IST, September 25th 2024