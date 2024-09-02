sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |

Published 22:37 IST, September 2nd 2024

Paralympics fans learn when to be silent and when to make noise at sports for the visually-impaired

A soft voice from the loudspeaker reminds the restless crowd: “Shhh. Shhh.”The whistle blows.Suddenly, spectators fall silent and even the slightest noise echoes through the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fans shh other fans.
Fans shh other fans. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

22:37 IST, September 2nd 2024