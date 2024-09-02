Published 22:37 IST, September 2nd 2024
Paralympics fans learn when to be silent and when to make noise at sports for the visually-impaired
A soft voice from the loudspeaker reminds the restless crowd: “Shhh. Shhh.”The whistle blows.Suddenly, spectators fall silent and even the slightest noise echoes through the Eiffel Tower Stadium.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Fans shh other fans. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
22:37 IST, September 2nd 2024