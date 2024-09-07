sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:07 IST, September 7th 2024

Paris Paralympics: India ends Road Cycling stint on disappointing note

India’s para-cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya wrapped up their Paris Paralympics journey without any medals, finishing the men's and women's road race C1-3 events a lap behind the leaders on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paralympics Cycling
Paralympics Cycling | Image: paralympics.org
