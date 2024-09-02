Published 22:32 IST, September 2nd 2024
Triathlons finally go ahead at Paralympics and Hanquinquant delights home fans with gold
Triathlon events at the Paralympic Games finally got the green light Monday after water quality issues, and home favorite Alexis Hanquinquant seized his chance to defend his title and claim France’s second gold medal of the day.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alexis Hanquinquant | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:32 IST, September 2nd 2024