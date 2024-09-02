sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:32 IST, September 2nd 2024

Triathlons finally go ahead at Paralympics and Hanquinquant delights home fans with gold

Triathlon events at the Paralympic Games finally got the green light Monday after water quality issues, and home favorite Alexis Hanquinquant seized his chance to defend his title and claim France’s second gold medal of the day.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alexis Hanquinquant
Alexis Hanquinquant | Image: AP
