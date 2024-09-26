sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:05 IST, September 26th 2024

Paris Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegai to headline in Delhi Half Marathon

Paris Olympic 10,000 m champion Uganda's Joshua Cheptegai and Kenya's former world record holder Peres Jepchirchir will headline a strong elite field in the men's and women's events at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 20 here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Joshua Cheptegei
Joshua Cheptegei | Image: www.olympics.com
