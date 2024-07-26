Published 14:40 IST, July 26th 2024
All eyes on Nikhat, Lovlina as boxers open Olympic campaign hoping to negotiate difficult draws
World Championship medallists Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and Nishant Dev will wade through draws that are at best tricky in their quest to achieve India's best Olympic medal tally in boxing when the competition kicks off on Saturday.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Boxers | Image: BFI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:40 IST, July 26th 2024