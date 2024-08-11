sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 14:51 IST, August 11th 2024

American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC says

American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling
Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:51 IST, August 11th 2024