Published 14:51 IST, August 11th 2024
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC says
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling | Image: AP
