Published 11:05 IST, September 17th 2024

American gymnast Jordan Chiles takes bid to have Olympic bronze restored to the Swiss Supreme Court

American gymnast Jordan Chiles is asking Switzerland's Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that stripped Chiles of a bronze medal in floor exercise at the 2024 Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women’s artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
