Published 18:47 IST, August 6th 2024
American Sam Watson Breaks His Own Sport Climbing World Record At Paris Olympics
Watson set the time of 4.75 seconds in an elimination heat to improve his mark of 4.79 from the Wujiang World Cup in April.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Yaroslav Tkach of Ukraine, left, shakes hands with Sam Watson of the United States at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
