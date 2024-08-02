Published 23:32 IST, August 2nd 2024

Americans Set World Record In 4x400 mixed relay At Paris Olympics, It Might Only Last A Day

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year.