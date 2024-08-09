Published 15:42 IST, August 9th 2024
Antim Panghal returns to India after Paris Olympics controversy
Indian wrestler Antim Panghal, who found herself in a soup following a disciplinary breach at the Olympic Games' athletes village in Paris, returned to country on Friday. The wrestler grabbed headlines on Wednesday after she tried to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Antim Panghal | Image: @TheKhelIndia
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:42 IST, August 9th 2024