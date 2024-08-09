sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 15:42 IST, August 9th 2024

Antim Panghal returns to India after Paris Olympics controversy

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal, who found herself in a soup following a disciplinary breach at the Olympic Games' athletes village in Paris, returned to country on Friday. The wrestler grabbed headlines on Wednesday after she tried to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Antim Panghal
Antim Panghal | Image: @TheKhelIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:42 IST, August 9th 2024