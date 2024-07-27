Published 22:43 IST, July 27th 2024
Paris Olympics: Argentina shakes off chaos of Morocco match by beating Iraq 3-1 at the Olympics
Argentina got its Olympic men's soccer campaign back on track by beating Iraq 3-1 on Saturday in Lyon.Argentina, one of the pre-tournament favorites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Morocco in its Group B opening game.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Argentina shakes off chaos of Morocco game by beating Iraq 3-1. Spain reaches Olympic quarterfinals | Image: AP
