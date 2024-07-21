Published 14:39 IST, July 21st 2024
Arike Ogunbowale and Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Stars to 117-109 win over U.S. Olympic team
Arike Ogunbowale set the WNBA All-Star scoring record with 34 points and Caitlin Clark made the most of her All-Star debut as the WNBA team beat the U.S. Olympic team 117-109 on Saturday night.
Arike Ogunbowale and Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Stars to 117-109 win over U.S. Olympic team
