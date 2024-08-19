Published 23:04 IST, August 19th 2024
'Athlete Responsible To Maintain Weight': CAS On Turning Down Vinesh Phogat's Silver Medal Plea
Vinesh had become the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympic final and her disqualification created a flutter in the wrestling world.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vinesh Phogat was overwhelmed with the reception and broke down into tears | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:03 IST, August 19th 2024