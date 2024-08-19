sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 23:04 IST, August 19th 2024

'Athlete Responsible To Maintain Weight': CAS On Turning Down Vinesh Phogat's Silver Medal Plea

Vinesh had become the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympic final and her disqualification created a flutter in the wrestling world.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat was overwhelmed with the reception and broke down into tears
Vinesh Phogat was overwhelmed with the reception and broke down into tears | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:03 IST, August 19th 2024