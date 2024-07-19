sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:46 IST, July 19th 2024

AUS Hockey Player Matt Dawson Amputates Part of Finger to Compete in Full Capacity at Paris Olympics

AUS field hockey star Matt Dawson displays the highest level of dedication for Paris Olympics after amputating a part of finger to assure his participation.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Edited by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Matt Dawson
Matt Dawson | Image: Instagram/@therealmattdawson06
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:40 IST, July 19th 2024