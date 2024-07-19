Published 12:46 IST, July 19th 2024
AUS Hockey Player Matt Dawson Amputates Part of Finger to Compete in Full Capacity at Paris Olympics
AUS field hockey star Matt Dawson displays the highest level of dedication for Paris Olympics after amputating a part of finger to assure his participation.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Edited by: Pavitra Shome
Matt Dawson | Image: Instagram/@therealmattdawson06
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:40 IST, July 19th 2024