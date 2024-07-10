Published 14:13 IST, July 10th 2024
Australia heads to Paris with its highest-ever percentage of women on its Olympic team
The Australian Olympic Committee on Wednesday said that when the Olympics were last held in Paris in 1924, no women were on the team. This time, there's 256 women on the 460-member team that will represent Australia in 33 sports.
