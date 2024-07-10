sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:13 IST, July 10th 2024

Australia heads to Paris with its highest-ever percentage of women on its Olympic team

The Australian Olympic Committee on Wednesday said that when the Olympics were last held in Paris in 1924, no women were on the team. This time, there's 256 women on the 460-member team that will represent Australia in 33 sports.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Patty Mills
Patty Mills (5) reacts as time runs down against Slovenia during the men’s bronze medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. | Image: AP
