Published 12:28 IST, July 26th 2024
Bears safety Jonathan Owens taking break from camp to support wife Simone Biles at the Olympics
Most NFL players wouldn’t take five days off during the peak of job battles at training camp. Then again, most NFL players aren’t Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. He is taking the time away to watch his wife, Simone Biles, compete for the U.S. gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jonathan Owens (34) and Simone Biles pose for a photo before an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. | Image: AP
