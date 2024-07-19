Published 10:06 IST, July 19th 2024

Beleaguered Olympic boxing has a new look in Paris: Gender parity, but the smallest field in decades

Boxing is already on the Olympic ropes after an epic fight between its banished governing body and the IOC. Although the sport has been a staple of Olympic programs for over a century, it could be dropped before the Los Angeles Games if big changes in governance don't happen in the next year.