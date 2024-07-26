Published 11:35 IST, July 26th 2024
Canada women's soccer coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy
The Canadian Olympic Committee removed women's national soccer head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris Games following an alleged drone spying scandal.
Coach Beverly Priestman of Canada takes photos on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France | Image: AP
