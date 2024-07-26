sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:35 IST, July 26th 2024

Canada women's soccer coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy

The Canadian Olympic Committee removed women's national soccer head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris Games following an alleged drone spying scandal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Beverly Priestman
Coach Beverly Priestman of Canada takes photos on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:35 IST, July 26th 2024