Published 19:26 IST, July 30th 2024

Coco Gauff loses an argument with the chair umpire and a match to Donna Vekic at the Paris Olympics

Coco Gauff was left in tears after getting into an extended argument with the chair umpire over a ruling during the reigning U.S. Open champion's 7-6 (7), 6-2 loss to Donna Vekic of Croatia in a Paris Olympics third-round singles match Tuesday.

