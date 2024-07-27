sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:17 IST, July 27th 2024

Contenders Satwik-Chirag, Sen make confident start in Paris

Medal contenders Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty signalled their intention with an easy straight-game victory in their opening group stage men's doubles match after singles ace Lakshya Sen got his maiden Olympic campaign underway on a winning note here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Satwik-Chirag make confident start at Paris Olympics. | Image: X@BAI_Media
