Published 11:25 IST, July 25th 2024

Eiffel Tower stadium wows Olympic beach volleyball players: 'I got goosebumps'

The first training session for the Olympic beach volleyball athletes took place Wednesday at the photogenic venue. The French women’s team, Placette and her teammate Alexia Richard, took the court for a 45-minute session under sunny Parisian skies.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tour Eiffel stadium
Athletes play at the Tour Eiffel stadium that will host the Beach Volleyball on the Champs-de-Mars, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France | Image: AP
