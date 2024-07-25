Published 11:25 IST, July 25th 2024
Eiffel Tower stadium wows Olympic beach volleyball players: 'I got goosebumps'
The first training session for the Olympic beach volleyball athletes took place Wednesday at the photogenic venue. The French women’s team, Placette and her teammate Alexia Richard, took the court for a 45-minute session under sunny Parisian skies.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Athletes play at the Tour Eiffel stadium that will host the Beach Volleyball on the Champs-de-Mars, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:25 IST, July 25th 2024