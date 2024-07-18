sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:34 IST, July 18th 2024

Even With Restrictive Rules, Swimsuit Wars Heat Up In An Olympic Year

The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights.“”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Michael Phelps
Michael Phelps | Image: Instagram/@m_phelps00
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

19:34 IST, July 18th 2024