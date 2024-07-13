Published 14:17 IST, July 13th 2024
Ex-Olympians say India's Oly preparations should be continuous process
India's preparation for the Olympics should be a continuous process and the authorities should not wake up just months before the commencement of the 'greatest show on earth', former Olympians said.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM मोदी ने पेरिस ओलंपिक के भारतीय खिलाड़ियों से मुलाकात की। | Image: @NarendraModi-X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:17 IST, July 13th 2024