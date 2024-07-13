sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:17 IST, July 13th 2024

Ex-Olympians say India's Oly preparations should be continuous process

India's preparation for the Olympics should be a continuous process and the authorities should not wake up just months before the commencement of the 'greatest show on earth', former Olympians said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi Meets Paris Olympic Indian Players
PM मोदी ने पेरिस ओलंपिक के भारतीय खिलाड़ियों से मुलाकात की। | Image: @NarendraModi-X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:17 IST, July 13th 2024