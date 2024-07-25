sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:19 IST, July 25th 2024

France struggles in Day 1 of the Olympic rugby sevens tournament

France’s powerhouse rugby sevens team had a shaky start on Day 1 of the Paris Olympics .The French opened at State de France on Wednesday with a disappointing 12-12 draw against the U.S. but rebounded with a 19-12 victory over Uruguay.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nathan Lawson tackles Kenya's Vincent Onyala during the men's Rugby Sevens Pool B match between Australia and Kenya at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France | Image: AP
11:19 IST, July 25th 2024