France struggles in Day 1 of the Olympic rugby sevens tournament
France’s powerhouse rugby sevens team had a shaky start on Day 1 of the Paris Olympics .The French opened at State de France on Wednesday with a disappointing 12-12 draw against the U.S. but rebounded with a 19-12 victory over Uruguay.
Nathan Lawson tackles Kenya's Vincent Onyala during the men's Rugby Sevens Pool B match between Australia and Kenya at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France | Image: AP
