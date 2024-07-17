Published 23:05 IST, July 17th 2024
French women's gymnastics team excels under new training regimen. Just in time for Paris Olympics
For a moment at the World Championships in Antwerp last year, no one knew where the female French gymnasts had gone. In an environment where military-style rules have been the norm for decades, it felt unusual, even surreal.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
