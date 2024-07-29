sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 10:32 IST, July 29th 2024

Full-time engineer Nic Fink relishes the first Olympic medal of his late-blooming career

For Nic Fink, the 31-year-old swimmer, who splits time at the pool with a full-time engineering job , claimed the first Olympic medal of his late-blooming career Sunday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nic Fink
Nic Fink, of the the United States, competes during a heat in the men's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:32 IST, July 29th 2024