Published 14:37 IST, August 13th 2024

‘To See 7-0 Lead Being Squandered...’: Gavaskar Uses Rohit Sharma Quote to Sum up Lakshya’s Display

Sunil Gavaskar used Rohit Sharma's famous words to criticise Lakshya Sen's slip up at the Paris Olympics. Sen missed out on a medal in men's Badminton singles.