Published 11:19 IST, July 30th 2024

Giant barrels and steady swells for men's third day of Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti

With the ceremonial blow of a conch shell and blare of the judges horn, the third day of the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti began on Monday, with the men's surfers going head-to-head, some reaching the end of the road on their quest for gold.