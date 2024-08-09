sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:14 IST, August 9th 2024

‘Have to Keep Myself Fit’: Neeraj Hints at Surgery After Groin Issue Affects Performance at Olympics

Neeraj Chopra has confirmed that he was dealing with a groin injury that hampered his performance in the Men's Javelin Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France | Image: AP
09:49 IST, August 9th 2024