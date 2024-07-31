sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:44 IST, July 31st 2024

Olympics: Lakshya Sen stuns everyone with an amazingly crazy shot to surprise World No.3 Christie

Whether it was jump shots or returning the smashes of Jonatan Christie, Lakshya Sen was at everything in a flash. Watch one of the highlights from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen's exceptional shot vs Christie
Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen's exceptional shot vs Christie | Image: Sports 18
