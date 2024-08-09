sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:52 IST, August 9th 2024

How Much Prize Money Was Manu Bhaker Awarded After Her Historic Paris Olympics Campaign?

Manu Bhaker enjoyed a historic Paris Olympics campaign for India as she brought home two Bronze Medals. Here's how much prize money Manu Bhaker has been awarded

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manu Bhaker
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
17:52 IST, August 9th 2024