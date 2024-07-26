Published 14:48 IST, July 26th 2024

How to watch the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is set for Friday.Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 10,500 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). This will start the ceremony, not mark the end of it, another break from tradition.