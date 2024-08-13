Published 10:02 IST, August 13th 2024
'I am a strong believer': President Emmanuel Macron Advocates India's Olympic Hosting Aspirations
President Emmanuel Macron has championed India's aspirations to bid for the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics and opened up on working with the country.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
French President Emmanuel Macron watches the Equestrian Jumping Team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:26 IST, August 13th 2024