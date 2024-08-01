Published 18:51 IST, August 1st 2024

'I couldn't even lift pistol': Sarabjot Singh Overcame Severe Pain On His Path to Olympic Success

An athlete's journey is not without its share of injury travails and there was a phase in Paris Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh's career when he was not able to lift his pistol even once, let alone repeat the exercise 60 times in competition.