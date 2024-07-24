sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:42 IST, July 24th 2024

India at Olympics: Archers aim to break medal jinx, aim for first Games medal in Paris

A different year and another Olympics, but for Indian archers, the target will be the same -- fetching their first ever medal. The archers will kick off the nation's Paris campaign on Wednesday with the qualification rounds at the Les Invalides gardens here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Archer Deepika Kumari
Indian Archer Deepika Kumari | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

14:42 IST, July 24th 2024