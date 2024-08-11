sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 00:06 IST, August 11th 2024

India has talent to find a replacement for me; don't know what I'll do outside hockey: Sreejesh

Sreejesh, 36, stood rock solid in India's campaign at the Olympics and played a key role in their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Spain in the bronze-medal match.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PR Sreejesh
India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh leaves the field after warming up before the start of the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

00:06 IST, August 11th 2024