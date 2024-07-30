Published 19:22 IST, July 30th 2024

Paris Olympics: India put one foot in quarterfinals in men's Hockey with 2-0 win over Ireland

The Indian men's hockey team expectedly beat Ireland despite a few defense lapses to more or less secure its passage into the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics, with skipper Harmanpreet scoring a brace in a 2-0 win in a Pool B match, here Tuesday.