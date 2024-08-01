sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:57 IST, August 1st 2024

India's Disappointing Badminton Day At Paris Olympics: Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu & Prannoy Crash Out

India's badminton campaign crumbled at the Paris Olympics with medal contenders Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy wilting under pressure to make a shock quarterfinal exit and PV Sindhu falling to China's He Bin Jiao in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: AP
