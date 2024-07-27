Published 14:37 IST, July 27th 2024
India Suffer Huge Setback at Day 1! Mixed 10M Air Rifle Teams Crash out of Medal Race
India suffered a disappointing start to the Paris Olympics after both teams of the Mixed 10M Air Rifle shooting crashed out of the race to the podium.
Republic Sports Desk
India's Ramita Jindal competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
July 27th 2024