Published 14:37 IST, July 27th 2024

India Suffer Huge Setback at Day 1! Mixed 10M Air Rifle Teams Crash out of Medal Race

India suffered a disappointing start to the Paris Olympics after both teams of the Mixed 10M Air Rifle shooting crashed out of the race to the podium.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ramita Jindal
India's Ramita Jindal competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
