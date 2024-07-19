sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:04 IST, July 19th 2024

Indian Contingent: 68 Coaches and 50 Officials to Support Indian Athletes at Paris Olympics 2024

Get hold of the table as a record-setting 68 coaches and 50 officials will provide support for Indian athletes participating in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Go With Learning Attitude': PM Modi Boosts Morale of Athletes Heading to Paris Olympics
'Go With Learning Attitude': PM Modi Boosts Morale of Athletes Heading to Paris Olympics | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:04 IST, July 19th 2024